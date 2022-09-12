When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail.
Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in federal court this week revealed a broader plan — one that aims to sequester in one place teens from all across Louisiana’s juvenile justice system who are labeled particularly problematic, as the troubled system reels from a string of escapes and violent incidents.
Only as political pressure mounted in the wake of new escapes from the embattled Bridge City facility in July, an official told a U.S. judge on Wednesday, did state leaders choose to put the unit in an old building that once held Angola’s death row.
“We had senators, we had council members, demanding that we leave the community,” said Office of Juvenile Justice Assistant Secretary Otha “Curtis” Nelson.
OJJ’s director later testified that the decision stemmed not from politics, but from “emergent need.”
Their testimony came during a civil trial in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana over whether the plan will harm the youths and violate their rights.
Teens from any OJJ-run secure-care facilities who are deemed “high-risk” will soon be eligible for transfer to the “Transitional Treatment Unit” on Angola’s grounds. Designed along the contours of another controversial high-security youth lockup opened last year in St. Martinville, the plan includes housing teens in one-person cells, which they will leave during the daytime to attend class and group counseling — using adult prison guards when necessary — and trucking meals from the adult prison’s kitchen since the site’s own kitchen is not functional.
Officials have dubbed the unit the “Bridge City Center for Youth at West Feliciana.”
Located just inside the prison’s gates, the unit is over a mile from the nearest adult housing block, ensuring that youth will have no contact with adult inmates, officials claim. Still, they acknowledge it is a last-ditch solution.
“This move of high-priority youth to the facility at Angola is not a permanent solution, but it is the best one we have available to us to ensure we properly care for the youth and keep them and our communities safe,” Eric Holl, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ deputy chief of staff, said in a written statement.
A cohort of advocates and some former youth justice officials have assailed the plan as cruel and overly punitive. It’s a step in the wrong direction for Louisiana’s youth justice system, they say — a system that promised years ago to move towards a gentler, more rehabilitative model. Some worry that putting the youth on the grounds of the infamous prison, the nation’s biggest penitentiary and a former slave plantation, sends a message that they are beyond redemption.
“It’s so sad that in the 21st century, we can still rely on a false narrative making people afraid of young Black men,” said Gina Womack, director of Friends and Family of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children, an advocacy group. “It’s killing me to have this conversation about how these children are evil because they made a mistake.”
Searching for a solution
Anger over several escapes from Bridge City in July erupted against a backdrop of ongoing challenges for OJJ. The agency's secure care facilities face problems rooted in underfunding and understaffing, according to officials and advocates, including escapes, massive riots and formation of rival groups inside some of the jails.
The plan for a new high-security unit materialized in June, OJJ Deputy Secretary Bill Sommers testified, catalyzed by a riot at the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe that coincided with an earlier escape from Bridge City. Edwards ordered DOC and Louisiana State Police personnel into both facilities to tamp down on the violence.
“It got to the point where the escapes weren’t good for anybody,” Sommers said on the witness stand. “It wasn’t good for the staff, it wasn’t good for the kids, it wasn’t good for the surrounding communities.”
The incidents wrought damage that left parts of the two facilities uninhabitable, prompting officials to seek more housing for a specific subset of the secure care population: The small number of youth perpetuating escapes and violence. OJJ considered several sites for a new transitional treatment unit, Sommers said, including a facility in St. Charles Parish, an abandoned jail in St. John the Baptist Parish and an open-dormitory facility in Bossier Parish.
The Angola unit emerged as “structurally” the best option, he said.
When exactly the youth will be moved remains to be seen.
Edwards initially said the move would happen sometime in August. On Aug. 23, the state’s lawyers said in court that the date had moved to Sept. 15, records show.
Then, as the trial ended Thursday evening, an attorney for the state promised Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick that no youth would be moved at least until Sept. 23 — the date by which Dick expects to deliver a written ruling.
Barred cells, open showers
Multiple OJJ administrators also testified that no youth would move to the facility before staffing and equipment are up to standards.
While the office pledged to provide the same medical care and education offered in other OJJ facilities, there was hardly any visible medical equipment and few school supplies when he toured the Angola facility last week, said Vinny Schiraldi, a youth justice expert and former corrections official in Washington, D.C. and New York City. OJJ’s medical and education administrators testified that their offices are ordering equipment and that vendors are delivering items like nurses tables and school desks.
The agency is also trying to staff up the facility, trying to assemble 112 workers to service it. Some 40 of those will be transferred from other OJJ facilities, drawn in part by salary inducements of an extra $5 an hour.
The agency is also using job fairs and “social influencers” to draw applicants, one official said.
But officials admitted the hiring process has been painstaking. Nelson said they are still interviewing people for two key roles at the unit: deputy director and assistant director.
“Like any employer in the pandemic, we’ve had challenges hiring and retaining staff,” he said.
Once they arrive at the Angola unit, which is just inside the prison's gates, the youths will live in one-person cells, some of which were modified to hold one cot instead of two, officials testified. The cells have sliding barred doors painted light blue, open-topped toilets, sinks and single cots, according to photos from Schiraldi’s tour entered as evidence by the plaintiffs.
Sommers said having single-unit cells at the facility was important to preserve youths’ privacy and safety. While the state legislature curtailed the use of solitary confinement in youth jails this spring, Nelson argued that the youths will not be living in solitary confinement because they will only sleep and perform personal hygiene routines in their cells. During the day they will attend school, have group therapy sessions and do recreation on a basketball court outside the building, which is surrounded by a fence adorned with sight-blocking fabric and topped with razor wire, according to trial testimony.
Schiraldi, the former official and youth justice expert called by the plaintiffs, called those aspects of the plan worrying.
Barred single-person cells are rare in juvenile facilities and increase suicide risks, he said. The cells' cold concrete walls and floors signal to kids that they are being punished, he said, rather than rehabilitated. The facility's open showers, designed for multiple adult inmates to bathe at once, poses a humiliating environment for youth to clean themselves in, Schiraldi said. OJJ says the teens will shower individually and promises to raise curtains to maintain privacy.
The building's recreational facilities are also "wildly inadequate," Schiraldi said, noting he saw only a single basketball hoop on a narrow strip of grass and concrete outside the building's walls. Outside the gates, signage still marked the building as the old death row when he arrived for his tour, Schiraldi said.
“I think it's a very inappropriate environment for children,” Schiraldi said. “It's going to scream 'prison' to young people.”
Unclear path
OJJ plans to cycle youths into the Angola facility in groups of eight — one eight-person group to start, followed by another eight several weeks later, and another weeks after that.
The unit will hold 24 youth at a time, officials said, though the unit holds 101 beds total. Once there, the youth will undergo a four-to-six week treatment regimen in three phases, intended to help them curb violent or disruptive behavior that got them there: Orientation, treatment and transition.
“The programming will allow us to do what we've always promised,” Nelson said.
When they successfully finish the treatment cycle, the youths will be transferred back to another secure care facility, Nelson said. The Angola unit will remain open until renovations are complete at the damaged Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe, Nelson said, though he could not say when that date might arrive.
Citing deplorable conditions reported by news outlets about the St. Martinville facility, Womack said the youths' families have few reasons to trust OJJ to carry out that plan effectively or safely. Schiraldi fears it will have long-term effects. "This puts them in an environment that almost foretells their futures for them," he said.
The future of the plan is in limbo pending Dick's ruling scheduled for Sept. 23.