Amid a widening misconduct investigation involving several Louisiana state troopers assigned to patrol the Monroe area, internal investigators reviewed text messages that showed three officers joking about giving a suspect an "ass whoopin" he would remember for a long time, police reports show.

The three troopers were arrested last month and accused of using excessive force during the May 2020 incident, which occurred after the suspect led law enforcement on a police chase lasting 29 miles and spanning two parishes. Their arrests came amid a series of scandals at Troop F, including the death of a Black man in State Police custody that prompted a federal civil rights probe.

In a group text message soon after the chase, the troopers discussed how the man behaved while being booked into jail, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Advocate. The warrant includes the following excerpt from the text conversation, which is peppered with abbreviations for "laughing my ass off" and "laugh out loud."

"LOL he was still digesting that ass whoopin," said Dakota DeMoss, who later suggested the man would "have nightmares for a long time."

"He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure," said Jacob Brown. "LMAO … warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man."

Brown resigned from State Police this week, officials confirmed Friday — about a month after his most recent arrest. He has now been arrested in three separate incidents that together suggest a pattern of alleged abuse: All the incidents were traffic stops involving Black men who were subjected to unnecessary force, including being beaten with a flashlight, punched in the head and otherwise bloodied, investigators found.

Louisiana state trooper resigns after being arrested 3 times for excessive force A Louisiana state police trooper who was recently arrested in three separate excessive force incidents resigned from the agency this week.

While details about the two other incidents have been previously disclosed in public records and lawsuits, that May 2020 encounter remained largely a mystery because the case is being handled in Franklin Parish, where officials denied having copies of any relevant court documents. That changed when the arrest warrant for DeMoss was filed into the court record last week. The warrant was attached to a recent lawsuit filed on behalf of the troopers seeking to halt the ongoing internal investigations against them.

The suit, which was filed in 19th Judicial District Court, argues that State Police officials failed to follow the proper timeline for administrative investigations against Louisiana law enforcement officers under state law. A judge agreed to temporarily halt the investigations pending his final decision, which is expected next week.

In addition to Brown and DeMoss, George Harper was arrested last month in connection with the May 2020 incident. He also participated in the group text, according to the warrant.

After reviewing bodycam footage and interviewing the suspect as well as other law enforcement witnesses, investigators concluded that those three troopers used unnecessary and unreasonable amounts of force, the warrant says. Investigators also concluded that Brown lied about what happened, claiming the suspect resisted arrest after losing control of his vehicle during the chase.