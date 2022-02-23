Two parents were arrested on murder counts after their 8-month-old son died from severe traumatic injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakside Drive on Monday where they found the baby unresponsive, according to booking documents. The infant, who authorities identified as La'dre Doucette, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Investigators with the coroner’s office found an abrasion around the baby’s eye and mild bruising on the back of the head. The autopsy revealed trauma to the head, spine, torso and upper extremities. His ribs were fractured, lungs bruised and punctured and other organs damaged severely, booking documents say.
The baby only weighed about eight pounds due to medical issues, the documents say.
The coroner determined his death to be a homicide.
Detectives learned during their investigation that 28-year-old Ladre Doucette, the baby’s father, was verbally abusive toward the child, often using “extreme profanity” toward him when he cried, according to booking documents.
They also found that Doucette and the child’s mother, Mary Williams, 30, took their other children and “moved to an unknown location” from their house after the baby died, records show.
Williams later told investigators that the physical abuse of her son began in late January, when his father would beat him for crying, according to booking documents. She said she witnessed the abuse at least eight times but did not intervene because she was afraid of Doucette. He would repeatedly punch the baby with a closed fist while he was lying in bed, she told authorities.
Williams also said “there were opportunities” for her to report the abuse and seek help for her son, according to booking documents.
Doucette, when interviewed by authorities, denied abusing his son, documents say. Doucette’s criminal history includes convictions for aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm, home invasion and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Both he and Williams were arrested on first-degree murder.