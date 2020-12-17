The Baton Rouge Police Department will host a Christmas toy giveaway next Tuesday.
Partnering with The BRidge Agency, BRPD will hold the “Hot Chocolate and Christmas Toy Drive Thru Giveaway” on Dec. 22 from 12-3 p.m., according to spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
The BRidge Agency is a volunteer organization that works to support disinvested communities.
McKneely said toy donations are needed and can be dropped off at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Highway, between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The toys should be collected for children between the ages of 3 and 12.