A Christmas wreath adorns the hood of the Baton Rouge Police Dept. Special Response Team's armored vehicle, which took part in a parade Wed., Dec. 21, 2016 preceding the annual BRPD/Omega Psi Phi (Lambda Kappa Kappa Chapter)fraternity Christmas Toy Giveaway at Glen Oaks Park Elementary, which was flood-relocated to the former Banks Elementary.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Baton Rouge Police Department will host a Christmas toy giveaway next Tuesday.

Partnering with The BRidge Agency, BRPD will hold the “Hot Chocolate and Christmas Toy Drive Thru Giveaway” on Dec. 22 from 12-3 p.m., according to spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.

The BRidge Agency is a volunteer organization that works to support disinvested communities.

McKneely said toy donations are needed and can be dropped off at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Highway, between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The toys should be collected for children between the ages of 3 and 12.

