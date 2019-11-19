Two pedestrians were injured Tuesday evening after a driver struck them on Plank Road and then left the scene, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said both were transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Crews responded to reports of the crash around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Plank Road and Winnebago Street in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the incident is being investigated as a hit and run.
#BREAKING @BRPD and @BatonRougeEMS are on scene at Winnebago and Plank where I’m told a vehicle hit two pedestrians and kept going. There is a wheelchair in the roadway. More to come @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/CPchdGp8Az— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 20, 2019