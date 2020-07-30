A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Monet Drive that left a woman in critical condition, Baton Rouge Police reported.
The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Monet Drive, said BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Christopher Golmond, 21, was seen placing a 20-year-old woman into a vehicle and leaving the area. The woman arrived at a local hospital and remains in critical condition, Coppola said.
Police believe Golmond disposed of the weapon.
Golmond was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.