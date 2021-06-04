A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in January, police said.
The shooting took place Jan. 13 around 7:45am in the 1100 block of N. 40th Street, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. Trenton Jones, 26, was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
Darrius Dixon, 23, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on second-degree murder.
He was arrested May 18 in Michigan by the U.S. Marshals and was extradited back to Baton Rouge, McKneely said.