A man who also received gunshot injuries during what police described as a drug deal gone bad Saturday afternoon was arrested Monday and accused of killing another man in the process.

Calvin Ricks Jr., 28, allegedly shot and killed Jyrish Turner, 25, "as the result of a narcotics transaction," police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release Monday night.

The shooting occurred outside Ricks' home in the 7000 block of Melon Court around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

+3 25-year-old dad of 3 slain in possible armed robbery in 'crazy' streets of Baton Rouge The man who was shot and killed during a possible armed robbery in Baton Rouge late Saturday afternoon left behind three small children and do…

Ricks was injured during the incident and fled the scene in his car. Emergency responders later found him a few blocks away at a gas station on Greenwell Springs Road, and he was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Coppola said the incident remains under investigation and declined to provide additional details Monday night. It's unclear whether anyone else was involved or whether additional arrests are possible.

Ricks, of 7053 Melon Court, Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on counts including first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and heroin.