Three suspects kidnapped victim and demanded $4,000 repayment of drug debt, Baton Rouge police say
Two suspects have been arrested and police are seeking a third in a reported kidnapping for the repayment of a drug debt.
The victim told Baton Rouge Police Department officers that on Saturday he was picked up on Valley Creek Drive by Asia Smith, 22 — a woman he’d met on social media — and Mark Brunious, 21. He said once he was inside the vehicle, guns were placed to his head and he was told to pay $4,000 or they would kill him.
The victim said he was struck multiple times in the head and was forced to strip out of his clothing, according to the suspects’ arrest reports.
One of the victim’s family members called police saying she too had been contacted and told to pay $4,000 or her loved one would be killed. She said she went to meet the individuals in the 3100 block of College Drive, where she noticed a silver vehicle following her.
The woman said she stopped her vehicle and saw a black female approaching her with a handgun, but Baton Rouge Police Department officers arrived at the same time, causing the woman to drop the handgun and be taken into custody.
The victim then ran to police, while Brunious and another suspect exited the vehicle and ran from police, the arrest report says. Brunious was taken into custody but the other suspect escaped, the report says.
Smith told police that she and the two other suspects gave the victim money to purchase narcotics, but the victim said he was robbed of the money and would return it, according to the reports.
Both Smith and Brunious were booked into Parish Prison on a count each of second degree kidnapping.
One person shot, injured on Ned Avenue in Gardere area
One person was injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting on Ned Avenue in south Baton Rouge.
EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said authorities received reports of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Ned Avenue. He said one patient was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WAFB-TV reports that two vehicles near the scene were struck by bullets.
Authorities book 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jessica Bell, 24, 11746 Biscayne Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding.
- Phillip Hooge, 24, 8594 Wyeth Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, speeding.
- Jeremy Johnson, 28, 625 Lettsworth Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, not in possession of driver's license.
- Tran Livious, 39, 1820 Fairview Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, speeding, suspended driver's license, no liability insurance, vehicle registration.
- Fannie McCarter, 27, 9626 West Darryl Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required, not in possession of driver's license.
- Shelton Patterson, 38, 6630 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, drinking in a motor vehicle.
- John Smith, 58, 5755 Oakwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation, suspended driver's license.