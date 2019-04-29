A little over a week after East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy John DePedro was killed in a motorcycle crash, law enforcement officers congregated to give back to their community in honor of their deceased colleague.

In the sweltering late afternoon sun on Monday, the officers, joined by representatives from the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, members of the business community and local faith leaders, traipsed up and down the streets of a small neighborhood located off O’Neal Lane, carrying bags of cookies and packets of gummy fruit snacks.

Kona Ice, a local shaved ice truck, trailed the pack, blaring “Cha Cha Slide.” Neighborhood residents poked their heads out of doorways and small children swarmed the truck, fingers and faces soon dripping with colored syrup.

This canvassing event is one of over a dozen held in the last year and hosted by local non-profit TRUCE with the goal of reaching communities most affected by violence in the East Baton Rouge area.

By meeting people in “high-call” areas of the parish, TRUCE hopes to give residents the opportunity to interact with law enforcement in a different way. With Monday’s event they have reached every part of Baton Rouge, according to TRUCE board member Clay Young.

It would be the first time the group would gather without DePedro present.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said they were walking in honor of DePedro, who was always the first to volunteer for canvass events.

“He epitomized the reason why we do this — to get out of your unit and let people see you in a whole different light,” Moore said. “Hopefully his spirit will be contagious for others in the future.”

Captain Rodney Walker, Special Community Anti-Crime Team Commander, said DePedro liked attending the outreach events because he wanted to be a part of the community he served.

“He felt like if he was out there, he could truly make a difference,” Walker said. “We walk and honor him for all that he’s done, and the passion he had for meeting people where they are.”

Organizers gathered at Temple Baptist Church before they started their walk, and everyone shared a moment of silence out of respect for DePedro.

“He loved the people he served as well as the people he worked with,” East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “Keep in him your heard, because that’s what this is all about.”