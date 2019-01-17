A city civil service board decided in a close vote Thursday to overturn the termination of Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, finding that his rights were violated in the department's internal investigation of an August incident where he shot at a motorist running away from him.
The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board granted a motion for summary disposition in a 3-2 vote, ruling that Baton Rouge Police internal affairs investigation violated the Police Officer's Bill of Rights by not allowing Hamadeh counsel during a polygraph examination. State law mandates that any violation of that bill of rights during an investigation leading to disciplinary action renders the final ruling an "absolute nullity."
However, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the department will appeal the decision, meaning Hamadeh will not immediately return to the force.
Hamadeh's attorney alleged that when a Louisiana State Police trooper, at Paul's direction, gave the former city police officer a polygraph examination, Hamadeh was denied his right to counsel and the interrogation was not recorded — two violations of the rights afforded to all law enforcement officers under investigation.
The board based its ruling on Hamadeh's right to counsel. Despite Hamadeh's attorney, Tommy Dewey, showing up for the polygraph examination and asking to accompany his client, the state trooper denied him that opportunity. The Police officer did not rule on whether the interview was recorded because the facts remained in question.
Hamadeh was terminated after telling investigators that 21-year-old Raheem Howard first shot at him, prompting the officer to return fire after the Aug. 7 traffic stop. Howard was arrested on attempted murder of a police officer, but that case against him was later dropped when District Attorney Hillar Moore III said there was no evidence to support Hamadeh's account of the shooting.
Howard always contended he never had a gun or fired at the officer.
The Baton Rouge Police internal affairs investigation found evidence that only one shot was fired in the encounter, and it was from Hamadeh's gun. No other gun was recovered from the scene. No one was injured in the shooting.
Paul fired Hamadeh in October.
Hamedeh's attorney claimed that, on Aug. 28, about three weeks after the shooting, Hamadeh was asked to take a lie detector test — the first time BRPD internal investigators invoked such a request in five years.
Despite the polygraph finding Hamadeh truthful, Paul fired Hamadeh a few months later for violating department policies, including truthfulness.