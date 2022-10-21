Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem."
Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive.
As he walked into the music hall early Friday morning, sophomore agricultural business student Christian Jacobs said he was asleep when the shooting took place, but he was awakened shortly after by his roommate and several friends stumbling into their dorm room.
“It was him and like four other people and it was real loud and they were just yelling,” he said. “‘Dude, you ok? I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding.’”
He said his roommate told him that once the shots began, everyone started running.
“Utter mayhem, that’s what it sounded like,” Jacobs said.
Niyah Robinson, a freshman, said she had friends who planned to attend the party as Southern celebrates Homecoming the week, but that they had told her they decided against it when they saw the size of the crowd.
“They ended up not going because it was so packed,” she said. “It was supposed to be inside but it (went) all the way outside.”
Robinson said she was surprised the shooting took place at all, as there's been a high-security presence on campus because of all the Homecoming festivities planned.
Leah Cullins, an administrative assistant for the department of fine arts and a Southern alumna, said the incident comes just weeks after she watched a 17-year-old boy shot at a bus stop on South 15th Street.
“I just saw someone killed two weeks ago. I was walking to the bus and ..., she said, imitating gunshots. “It’s surprising to me that once again during homecoming, we have some type of shooting and killing.”
Three years ago, LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed during a fight after a Homecoming event.
“It’s very disappointing. But after what I witnessed a couple weeks ago, it’s just everywhere,” Cullins said.
And a man who identified himself as a professor at the university but declined to give his name, citing his position as a faculty member, sighed. He had not yet heard about the shooting when he arrived on campus.
“It’s a sign of the times,” he said.