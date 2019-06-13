Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Benjamine Bayone, 46, 5748 Harris Drive, Alexandria, second-offense DWI, no insurance and no registration.
- Savannah Davenport, 32, 4035 N. Barrow Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, no insurance, no driver's license and no tail lights.
- James Henderson, 55, 2755 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of public passage, and distribution/manufacturing of a schedule I drug.
- Thomas Riley, 58, 2123 Goudchaux St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and running a red light.
- Burnell Ventress, 32, 1114 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense, and reckless operation.