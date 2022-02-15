Three people drove down a street in Donaldsonville to buy drugs and started shooting, the Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.
Deputies saw Blayne McCorkel, Jayla Thomas and Katelyn Hebert driving away from the St. Vincent Street area on the night of Feb. 11 after the reported shooting, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Deputies pulled over their vehicle shortly after 9:47 p.m. and arrested the trio on multiple drug and weapons counts, the Sheriff's Office said.
No one was injured in the shooting, but deputies said they are continuing to investigate the incident.
McCorkel, 21, of Denham Springs, was booked on counts of illegal use of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of MDMA, deputies said.
Thomas, 24, of Baton Rouge, was booked on counts of possession of marijuana greater than 14 grams and illegal carrying of weapons, deputies said.
Hebert, 19, also of Baton Rouge, was booked on a count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, deputies said.
All three have since been released on various amounts of bail, online jail records say.