Two men were shot in separate incidents in Baton Rouge early Sunday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 5437 Essen Lane, Cobblestone Apartments, around 1:11 a.m., spokesperson Casey Hicks said. Two men had gotten into an argument before one pulled out a gun and shot the other. The man who was shot is expected to survive.
Around 1:09 a.m., deputies were called to 7105 Siegen Lane for another report of a shooting. Two people got out of their vehicles and began shooting at each other, Hicks said. One man was shot in the foot.
Both incidents remain under investigation.