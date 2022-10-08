A man was killed and another person was injured after they were shot while sitting in a car by an unknown suspect driving an ATV, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police were called to the scene in the 3100 block of Elm Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived, officers found Kenzell Hebert, 24, and the vehicle's driver, also 24, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victims were brought to a hospital but Hebert later died of his injuries, McKneely said.
Detectives are working to determine a suspect and motive, McKneely said. He urged anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.