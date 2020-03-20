A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a drive-by shooting that left one man dead in 2019, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Detectives arrived at The Armstrong apartment complex on Burbank Drive on Jan. 5, 2019 in reference to a shooting. The victim, Anfernee Holden, 22, his girlfriend and another friend were in their apartment “breaking up pounds of marijuana” before the shooting, according to booking documents.
Holden and his girlfriend left the apartment in their car, documents say. When they returned, Holden and his girlfriend exited their car and began to walk back to the apartment. As they were walking through the parking lot, a white sedan pulled up and someone fired gunshots, wounding Holden.
Video footage from the businesses in the area showed the sedan followed Holden's car from their apartment to a local business, then back to the complex, according to booking documents. Detectives traced the car’s registration to Richard Jiles Jr., and later booked him on principal to second-degree murder after they matched his cell phone to the scene of the crime, along with his cell phone records.
On March 19, Jiles told detectives he had picked up Jeremy Johnson, 23, from his residence and driven him to the apartment complex on Burbank Drive to fight someone, according to booking documents. Jiles then followed Holden's car to a nearby business, then back to the apartment where Johnson rolled down the window and fired several shots at Holden with his handgun.
Jiles added that he had known Johnson for several years and the two were close friends. He identified him from a photo lineup.
Johnson was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.