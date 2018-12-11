A Baton Rouge man was arrested on armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm after robbing one victim and pointing a gun at four others on Jade Avenue in the Gardere area, according to an arrest affidavit.
The accused, 47-year-old Gregory Sanders, 1832 Jade Ave., was booked Monday afternoon by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The first victim said Sanders held him at gunpoint at his Jade Avenue residence and stole $200 from the table next to his bed, according to the affidavit. The victim said Sanders often purchased cigarettes for him.
Sanders ran away, reportedly pointing a gun at a woman he encountered outside the apartment who told him to stop. He then allegedly pointed the gun at three others, two women and a man, when they pursued him. The three victims continued to follow Sanders and saw him enter the nearby Villa Rouge apartment complex, the affidavit says.
The second victim was able to positively identify Sanders by name and photo, according to the affidavit.