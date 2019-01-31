A Zachary man was arrested Wednesday and accused of engaging in indecent behavior outside an elementary school classroom window, according to booking documents.
Baton Rouge police responded to a complaint at Bernard Terrace Elementary school on Edison Street in Baton Rouge's Mid City neighborhood after school staff reported the incident. Marcus Williams, 29, was later arrested.
A school staff member told police the man engaged in sexual behavior on school property "standing in plain view of her classroom," according to his arrest report. About 15 children were inside the classroom but didn't see the man.
The staff member provided police with photographic evidence, according to the report.
Williams was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of obscenity and attempted indecent behavior with juveniles.