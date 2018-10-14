A 22-year-old man was fatally shot at a Florida Boulevard gas station on Saturday night, Baton Rouge police said Sunday.

Malik Anthony Jackson was found with multiple gunshot wounds next to a gas pump at the Circle K at 3373 Florida Boulevard around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.

Jackson died at the scene.

Jackson's death is the first homicide in more than two weeks to happen in East Baton Rouge Parish. It's the first killing for the month of October. That last homicide happened Sept. 29 in the 6400 block o fairline Highway.

This brings the total number of homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish so far this year to 65, according to records maintained by The Advocate.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.