Months after an enormous explosion on Christmas Eve 1989 that killed two workers at ExxonMobil's north Baton Rouge refinery, the company started offering buyouts to people living in neighborhoods closest to the plant.

Now more than 30 years later, only a few houses remain in the area off Scenic Highway. The residents who haven't left reacted Wednesday morning to the massive fire that occurred inside the refinery overnight, lighting up the Baton Rouge sky for miles around and causing widespread alarm but no injuries.

Several said they slept through it and heard about the blaze in the media this morning.

"That was news to me when my granddaughter called on her way to work and asked if I was alright," said Martha Robertson, 82, who's lived in the shadow of the Exxon refinery for the past 50 years and has no plans of moving. "I said, 'What! What you mean?' and then I saw it on the news."

ExxonMobil representatives and Baton Rouge first responders have denied that there was an explosion, saying it was simply a large fire that was contained to the area in which it occurred. The fire was extinguished completely around 7 a.m. but officials still haven't released any information about a possible cause, citing their ongoing investigation.

Robertson said she's never been particularly worried about her safety living so close to the plant — even after the 1989 blast shattered all her windows — although the chemical smell bothers her during rainy weather when the air feels heavy.

"I guess it must be getting dangerous now, maybe I should be worried," she said with a wry smile. "We would be the first to go if anything really did happen. … But I'm not going anywhere. I can't start all over again."

She made the same decision 30 years ago when Exxon first started offering buyouts. Robertson's husband had died, leaving behind his wife and their four children. She said money was tight and the offer wasn't enough to compensate her for relocating her entire family.

Instead, she watched as houses around her were vacated and bulldozed, slowly dismantling what was once a bustling residential community. Many of the subdivision's first residents were employees of Exxon, then Standard Oil.

Robertson said she couldn't spend too much time mourning the losses of her neighbors since she was focused on the demands of raising her children and caring for elderly relatives.

Before long, her little brick house was one of the few left standing. Her living room walls are covered in framed photos of her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, showing off high school and college diplomas, celebrating professional accomplishments and military service. "It's like a ghost town around here now," she said. "But this is my home."

A couple blocks down from Robertson, Paul Shank also said he was unaware of the overnight fire until a reporter showed up Wednesday morning and started asking him about it. He said if there was a loud noise or some sort of explosion, he would have heard it.

Shank's house sits on a small lot bordered with chain link fence and padlocks on the gates. All the surrounding lots are vacant, covered in grass with trees planted here and there. He enjoys the peace and quiet.

When the buyouts started, ExxonMobil said it wanted to purchase abandoned and rundown houses simply to clean up the area. But many residents were skeptical of the explanation because the offers weren't limited to properties that could be considered eyesores. Those residents claimed Exxon was trying to create a buffer zone around its plant following the deadly explosion, which damaged buildings miles away.

Shank, 67, said he's aware of the concerns but has come to terms them. He's lived there for about 10 years in a house that's been in his ex-wife's family for decades.

"I don't have too many years left on me anyhow," said the U.S. Marine veteran, smiling faintly and surveying the green space beyond his front yard. "I done lived 67 years and seen a lot of others die, so I'm not too worried about it."