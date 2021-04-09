A toddler is in critical condition and three other children are in the hospital after a house fire broke out Friday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The blaze started at a home in the 3800 block of Alliquppa Street. Four people were inside at the time.
Two teenagers and an infant escaped the flames from a window while a toddler was left inside, BRFD spokesperson Curt Monte said.
Firefighters rescued the toddler and they were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The other three children were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
A fifth person who lived in the home was not present at the time of the blaze.
Investigators are still working to identify the cause of the fire.
Officials say there were no smoke detectors present in the home. According to Monte, having smoke detectors in the home increases the chance of survival by more than 50%.
No other information about the blaze was immediately available.