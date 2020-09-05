A 43-year-old Rougon man was killed in a fatal crash in Pointe Coupee Parish, state police reported.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on LA Hwy 416, east of LA Hwy 983, said spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Investigators discovered that Brad Patin was driving on LA Hwy 416 in a 2000 GMC Sierra when, for unknown reasons, he exited the roadway to the right and struck a tree along the roadway.
The car overturned after striking the tree and Patin was ejected from his vehicle, Scrantz said. Patin was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to a hospital where he died. Scrantz said investigators obtained a toxicology sample for analysis and the investigation remains ongoing.