Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Elizabeth Borne, 25, 392 Carmel Valley Drive, LaPlace, first-offense DWI and failure to signal.
- Flemon Day, 38, 8233 East Belvin Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Robert Johnson, 25, 38415 La. 929, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Galindo Velasquez, 21, 1044 Boreas Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding, improper lane usage, driver's license required and fraudulent documents.
- Reginald Wright, 29, 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.