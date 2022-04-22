A 15-year-old boy was injured in an afternoon shooting on Avis Avenue, Baton Rouge police said.
According to BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola, authorities received a call about shots fired in the 9300 block of Avis Ave., near the intersection of Emmaline Drive, shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.
The boy was transported to Children's Hospital for treatment, Coppola said. He noted that the injuries are not life-threatening.
The scene is just one block away from where 41-year-old Loney Taylor was killed and another 47-year-old man critically injured in a 2018 double-shooting that shook the small residential neighborhood bordered by Staring Lane, Hyacinth Avenue and Perkins Road.
Police don't believe the two incidents are related, Coppola said. An arrest has not yet been made in the 2018 shooting.
Coppola asked anyone with information about the killing to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.