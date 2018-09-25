A Baton Rouge mother and her two young children last seen more than a week ago are now considered "missing and endangered," the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.
The mother is Trenea Mellion, 28. Her children are an 8-year-old girl, Z'Nya Mellion, and a 3-year-old boy, DeLawrence Mellion.
The family was last seen Sept. 13 at 700 North 17th St.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a news release that the mother has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has stopped taking her medication.
Hicks said authorities don't suspect foul play but are acting on mental health concerns in asking for the public's help to find Mellion and her children.
Mellion is driving a burgundy 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan with Louisiana license plate 563AQT.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 389-5000.