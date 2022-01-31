Southern University's campus is in lockdown Monday morning after receiving a bomb threat, a spokesperson said.
Classes have been canceled and students were told to remain in their dorm room until further notice, university communications specialist Sylvia O'Bear said around 7:30 a.m. in a press release.
The lockdown has been issued for:
- Southern University Lab
- Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center
- Southern University Law Center
University operations are suspended until further notice and campus entry is limited, O'Bear said.
The law center is continuing in virtual mode, Chancellor John Pierre said in a text alert. Virtual classes will be held as normal but students, faculty and staff were told not to come to campus.
The FBI is conducting an investigation, Pierre said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.