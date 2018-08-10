A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder after police said he shot another man twice and then stood over him to shoot again, according to an arrest report for the man.
Jojuan Baker, 20, is accused of shooting a man in the left leg and stomach on Aug. 2 in the 11300 block of Bard Avenue, according to the report. The victim tried to run away, but fell because of his injured leg. Police said Baker then stood over the man and fired his gun again, but apparently missed.
The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Baker ran away, but officers identified him and arrested him on Thursday. The gunfire also damaged a vehicle parked nearby.
Baker, of 11376 Bard Ave., was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.