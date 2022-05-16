A Lutcher man who is a person of interest in the slaying of his mother was in a car crash and hospitalized Friday not long after investigators found her body, St. James Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Lance Louque lived with his mother, Glenda Edler, 68, whom deputies found dead in her home on Second Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday, deputies said in a Facebook post.
After deputies began investigating the homicide, they determined Louque, an adult who was not at the home, was a person of interest. Detectives sent out information and a photograph of Louque to other law enforcement agencies, deputies said.
About one hour after deputies found Edler, deputies said they learned Louque had been a crash on La. 3125 near Carrot Street in the Hester area.
A gray Toyota was found in a ditch and Louque's Nissan was 200 feet away. Louque, who had to be pulled from the vehicle, was flown to an area hospital, deputies said.
Anyone with any information about the homicide investigation should call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 562-2200.