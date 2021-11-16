A man is accused of breaking into a 75-year-old woman's house, threatening her with a knife and raping her on Tuesday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office said.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim found Conway Tullier, 45, standing in her bathroom doorway wearing a ski mask, underwear and socks while holding a silver kitchen knife. He forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her, the document says.
The victim does not know Tullier and has never seen him before, the document says.
Tullier fell asleep on the victim's bed, officials say.
Deputies say Tullier was still asleep when they arrived to take him into custody, according to the affidavit.
Upon searching the house, detectives say they found the man's backpack, shoes, and shirt; the shoes matched imprints in the dirt behind the garage.
The document says Tullier admitted to entering the home and consuming alcohol, but refused to answer any further questions without a lawyer.
He was booked on a count of first degree rape and home invasion.