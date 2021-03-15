In response to an ongoing corruption probe focused on the BRPD narcotics division, a group of Black state lawmakers and leaders of the Baton Rouge NAACP are demanding the creation of a panel to review cases involving detectives whose credibility has been challenged, saying someone needs to be "watching the watchmen."

The Legislative Black Caucus and the NAACP sent a letter Monday to Baton Rouge prosecutors calling for the new panel to oversee the review process, instead of allowing the issues to play out solely within the Baton Rouge criminal justice system.

The letter came as local prosecutors mull whether to drop charges against a Baton Rouge man after BRPD investigators accused narcotics detective Jason Acree of stealing marijuana seized as evidence in the case and giving it to his friend. District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office is still investigating the exact relationship between Acree and the marijuana, though the officer was arrested last month and his warrant cites that particular case.

Since Acree was arrested, four of his supervisors — including the narcotics commander — were transferred into uniform patrol, effectively cutting the division in half. The investigation into Acree started with tips from another narcotics officer facing misconduct accusations of his own. Jeremiah Ardoin alleged more widespread corruption after he was arrested in December and issued a misdemeanor summons for buying stolen property.

Ardoin outlined his accusations in a memo sent to BRPD leaders in December. In addition to accusing Acree of stealing drugs and committing other illegal acts, Ardoin claimed narcotics officers routinely stopped and searched Black people without probable cause, planted drugs on suspects and coerced prostitutes into setting up drug dealers. He also alleged that supervisors in the division acted to cover up the corruption.

Moore said potentially hundreds more cases could be impacted depending on what the ongoing investigation uncovers.

"As a consequence of this blatant and racist systemic malfeasance, countless members of Baton Rouge's Black and brown community are now prohibited from business and occupational licensing, housing, voting, education and other rights, benefits and opportunities due to highly questionable convictions on their records," the letter says. "Accordingly, the NAACP is demanding a formal and thorough review of all cases brought as a result of any investigation or action by the BRPD narcotics division."

Members of the NAACP and the Legislative Black Caucus said they want to ensure the review process allows input from members of the public and various other stakeholders, including local prosecutors and law enforcement, elected officials, defense attorneys and civil rights advocates.

They also noted that East Baton Rouge prosecutors often work closely with BRPD officers because of the nature of their jobs.

"This fact — coupled with the continuous, historical refusal of the DA to prosecute even the most flagrant misconduct by BRPD officers — leads to the obvious conclusion that there must be community oversight in order to guarantee transparency and accountability for all parties, and to begin to build trust between the people and police," the letter says.

Moore has previously said his office is already reviewing cases involving Acree and Ardoin, starting with defendants who are currently in jail awaiting trial.

Those narcotics officers and others could end up on what prosecutors call a "Brady list" of cops considered untruthful or otherwise untrustworthy — information that prosecutors would have to disclose to defense attorneys in the future. The scope of ramifications from the corruption probe will largely depend on when the alleged corruption started, Moore said. He noted that most narcotics detectives have a high volume of arrests because of the nature of their job.

Baton Rouge police have released few details about the ongoing investigation. The two arrested officers have been placed on administrative leave pending disciplinary decisions. The four supervisors transferred out of narcotics remain on duty in the BRPD uniform patrol division.