Authorities are investigating after a well-known sports bar and a local law firm's sign were discovered vandalized Friday morning.
A picture taken at the scene shows the word 'racist' and the phrase 'do something' with an accompanying hashtag, '#BLM,' scrawled across the front of Ivar's Sports Bar and Grill in black spray paint. The hashtag, which is widely used on social media, generally stands for 'Black Lives Matter,' a slogan used by activists protesting police brutality in demonstrations across the country.
The writing had been removed by 10:30 a.m.
Down the road, the Moore & Hunter Law Firm signage in front of the building was also vandalized, with the name 'Moore' circled and 'STEP DOWN' written beneath it.
Attorney Charles R. Moore, the firm's namesake attorney, also said that a large American flag that drapes across the front of the office complex was set on fire. However, Moore said the attempt to burn the entire flag was unsuccessful because of the material's flame retardant properties; instead, a hole was burned in the flag.
Moore has filed a police report of the incident, mostly because he worries about his staff.
"If this was just a matter of somebody going ahead and spraying my sign, that would be one thing," he said Friday. "But when they tried to light up my flag...it could have caused massive amounts of damage."
Moore said he believes the person or persons who vandalized his property were intending to target a "different Moore" — likely East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III.
The lawyer noted he does not hold any position he can resign from and that Ivar's is a location he believes the district attorney frequents. Ivar's management did not provide a comment for this story.
"I consider this a very serious circumstance when somebody tries to come and light up my building," Moore said. "There’s no justification for that.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he does not know who is responsible for the vandalism incidents, their reasons behind the vandalism or their affiliation with any group. The district attorney added that he had no knowledge if those responsible for the graffiti are affiliated with the recent protests against police brutality that have swept the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes while he struggled to breathe. His death has sparked a wave of protests across the country.
Baton Rouge's demonstrations have, so far, remained peaceful.
"I support the lawful protests that have happened and are happening in Baton Rouge," Hillar Moore said. "The protesters are exercising their right to free speech to highlight the need for change in this country. The incident of the graffiti and damage to private property perpetrated by a few is an insult to the lawful protesters."
Moore also said "there is no place in our community for the destruction of private property."
Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. confirmed Friday the incident at Moore and Hunter law firm was under investigation.
Attorney Charles Moore added that no one should draw easy conclusions about who is behind the vandalism.
"I think everyone has to be exceptionally careful in who they think is responsible for this and what their motives are," he said. "There can’t be any assumptions of the motivations behind the purpose other than clearly they thought it was the district attorney [they were targeting]."