Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Eric Ganaway, 43, 10434 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, running a red light, improper turns and speeding.
- Neriah Mitchell, 28, 515 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Lanny Newsom, 58, 14416 E. Beaver Drive, Pride, first-offense DWI, suspended or revoked driver's license and speeding.
- Dillon Pfeiffer, 22, 12115 Lovett Road, Central, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.