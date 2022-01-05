In the wake of the recent surge in virus cases, visitation will be suspended at all Louisiana state-run prisons to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the Department of Public Safety and Corrections announced Wednesday.
Starting Jan. 6, in lieu of visitations, the department will offer two free phone calls per week. Video calling will also remain available for a fee, according to a statement.
The decision comes a week after the DOC announced it would be suspending volunteers from entering state prisons.
"The department has taken this precautionary measure to protect its staff and prisoner populations and will continue to review and reconsider the need for these measures," the statement read. "As part of the mask mandate, staff continue to wear masks, and prisoners are strongly encouraged to do so as well in order to protect themselves and others."
According to the DOC, approximately 83 percent pf prisoners incarcerated at Louisiana's state-run prisons have been voluntarily vaccinated. Vaccines and booster shots remain available to all inmates.
The department said it will continue to monitor the situation and "update its response as necessary."