Three people have now been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in New Roads, Capt. Steve Juge of the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
The victim, Jalien Fowler, of New Roads, was shot on Pecan Drive on Wednesday and died Thursday of his injuries, officials have said. He had been shot in the head.
Javon Battiste, 19, of New Roads, was booked on a count of second-degree murder as well as counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction of justice.
Juge announced on Saturday that Treyvon Joseph, 18, of New Roads, and Treyvis Celestine, 19, of New Roads, were also arrested on principal to second-degree murder and two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms.