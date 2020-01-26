A Baton Rouge man is in jail for his alleged role in an accident on North Lobdell Boulevard that resulted in the death of another motorist and a bicyclist Saturday evening.

Baton Rouge police said Lattimore Brock, 57, of 3623 Geronimo Street, and Christopher Brock, 56, of Baker, were drag racing in the 2100 block of North Lobdell Boulevard near Lobwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. when Christopher lost control of his 2008 BMW 135I and struck the driver's side of Lattimore's 2006 Ford Mustang.

Coroner contacted for 2 victims in overturned vehicle on Lobdell Boulevard, EMS says The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been contacted for two victims involved in an overturned vehicle on Lobdell, EMS reported.

The accident caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, coming to a stop after striking a wooden utility pole and a bicyclist — 24-year-old Deondrick Rudd, of Jeanerette — traveling nearby before coming to rest against a tree.

Christopher Brock and Rudd both died at the scene.

Lattimore Brock survived and was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of vehicular homicide and a count each of driving while intoxicated, drag racing, failure to maintain control and reckless driving.