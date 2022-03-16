A man who was a passenger in a car involved in a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge this month, a crash that knocked the driver of the vehicle over the bridge railing and into the swamp, has died from his injuries, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.
Troopers learned Tuesday that Charles Loving, 61, of Hammond had died.
The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near milepost 129 on March 4, LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.
Melvin Thomas, 33, of Hammond was driving east in a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis with Loving and another passenger when a tire went flat, investigators said. The vehicle stopped in the left lane.
Thomas got out of the car to inspect the tire when a 2018 Toyota RAV4 struck him and the car from behind.
The crash forced Thomas off the bridge and into the water below, troopers said. He was soon recovered by a local fisherman and taken to a hospital for treatment. He survived his injuries, police said Wednesday.
Loving was taken to a hospital with what troopers described as serious injuries. Troopers learned Tuesday that he had died.
The third passenger was taken to a hospital with what troopers described as minor injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.