A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said.
East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said his department received a call on Aug. 27 for a burglary at a home home on Dawson Road that belonged to the parish's former coroner, Dr. Michael DeJohn, Sr., who died in 2014.
Once they arrived, detectives spoke with the property caretakers, who said 10 structures on the 100-acre property had been burglarized over the course of several weeks, during a time when the home had been left unoccupied. Among the stolen items were cars, motorcycles, dozens of weapons and several taxidermied exotic animals, including a zebra, a leopard and lions.
Travis said detectives learned on Aug. 30 that "unknown individuals" were at the DeJohn house. Deputies checked the home and arrested Timothy Tyler, 46, and Jennifer Doiron, 46, both of Baton Rouge.
After speaking with the pair, Travis said his department contacted Baton Rouge Police on Wednesday to search Tyler's Baton Rouge address on Camelia Ave. A raid of the home, which involved a large number of officers, uncovered more than 100 missing items.
Tyler and Doiron were booked into East Feliciana Parish Prison.
Doiron faces counts of illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespass and attempted theft over $1,500.
Tyler faces 88 counts of firearm theft and theft of a motor vehicle.
Both face counts of principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of stolen things.
Travis said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.