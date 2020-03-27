A Baton Rouge teen and his mother were arrested in the shooting death of a man at a Plank Road gas station last week, Baton Rouge Police said.
Officers arrived at the Kangaroo Express in the 6000 block of Plank Road on March 19 in response to a reported shooting, according to booking documents.
The body of 21-year-old Reginald Jefferson was discovered inside the store while another victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located across the street, documents say. Detectives obtained video footage from the store that showed 19-year-old Keon Jarvis enter the store with his mother, 35-year-old Latoya Jarvis, and a small child.
The footage shows Jefferson, the second victim, Keon Jarvis and his mother beginning to fight. Jarvis shoots both victims, and when Jefferson falls face down, Jarvis then shoots him multiple times in the back, according to booking documents. The second victim ran from the scene and Jarvis chased him, shooting him in the back as he fled.
Latoya Jarivs also chased after her son as he ran after the victim, according to booking documents.
Detectives later received a tip Keon Jarvis was involved in the shooting and using the video footage and DMV photos they determined the woman in the video footage was his mother, Latoya Jarvis.
Keon Jarvis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His mother, Latoya Jarvis was booked on obstruction of justice.