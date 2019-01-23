Baton Rouge police are searching for a man accused of shooting into a vehicle with five people inside and injuring the driver.

Cody Crump, 27, is wanted on five counts of attempted first-degree murder, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of Avenue B — a Scotlandville neighborhood just north of Southern University's campus. The incident was initially reported a few blocks away near the intersection of Woodcock Street and Avenue H.

One injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Scotlandville neighborhood One person was injured in a shooting just north of Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe Crump, of 10267 Avenue F, fired one gunshot into the vehicle, striking the driver in her legs as she continued to drive away, Coppola said. The victim is expected to survive her injuries and the four other occupants of the vehicle weren't injured.

Anyone with information about Crump's whereabouts is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.