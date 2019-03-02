A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted murder in a January shooting after the victim identified him as the shooter.
Naquael Tucker, 29, of 3606 Ozark St., was booked Friday on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, his arrest report says.
One man was injured in the Jan. 19 shooting in the 3600 block of Evangeline Street. Tucker reportedly shot the victim in the back and the single gunshot exited the victim’s stomach. He required emergency surgery, the report says.
The victim identified Tucker from a photographic lineup Baton Rouge Police detectives administered at the hospital Feb. 21, the report says.