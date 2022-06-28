A Baton Rouge Police officer is the subject of a criminal probe into allegations that he leaked evidence from open investigations, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

The department said in a press statement that the officer is on administrative leave pending the criminal probe. Details such as his name, rank, what evidence he allegedly revealed and who he shared it with were not provided.

The same two-page release had information about three more internal and criminal probes within BRPD — two of which are already public knowledge: First, the arrest of Benjamin Zeringue, a former officer accused of dumping guns that were evidence in years-old cases; and second, a probe into Sgt. John Dauthier, the department's representative on a disciplinary board who retired last week amid frustrations over the fairness of the chief's internal discipline process.

A fourth investigation is ongoing, too, the statement says, and is "addressing another potential breach within the ranks." Asked for more details, BRPD spokesperson Lt. Don Coppola would say only that all the investigations are "ongoing administrative matters."

BRPD chief Murphy Paul touted the investigations as an example of his administration's focus on rooting out misconduct within the department's ranks.

"Despite numerous attempts to interfere with recent investigations, we will continue to aggressively pursue the truth that the public deserves," he said in the press statement.