After serving 27 years with the Baton Rouge Police Department — rising to the rank of lieutenant and spending countless hours as a firearms instructor — Mike Godawa died from COVID-19 just a day after officially retiring from the force.

Godawa, 65, had recently asked to join the BRPD reserves to continue as a firearms trainer, which had become his expertise. All that was cut short.

He died Sunday after a few weeks in the hospital.

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul issued a statement that night offering his condolences and reminding other officers about the dangers of COVID, especially since their job involves frequent interactions with the community during this massive fourth wave of coronavirus cases.

During a live interview with the Washington Post Monday, Paul said the tragic loss had him thinking about how best to protect his officers and the public, including the possibility of requiring vaccines.

But Paul said he prays officers will look at the science and realize that getting vaccinated is "the right thing to do" — without receiving orders from their chief.

"To see one of our heroes die like this, it's emotional. … He didn't even get an opportunity to enjoy his retirement," Paul said. "This COVID is real. We need everybody to really listen to the experts."

Godawa served most recently as a supervisor in the BRPD uniform patrol division.

Sgt. Trina Dorsey, who worked under him in First District, said she was unsure what to expect when he started in the position, but they soon developed mutual respect that turned into friendship.

"He wanted things done right," she said. "He was passionate about everything. He gave 110 percent. He was not a supervisor who just sat behind a desk."

Sometimes officers would complain about Godawa showing up on their scenes and critiquing their actions right then and there, she said. That was just a sign he wanted subordinates as prepared and knowledgeable as possible, she explained.

Godawa embodied precision and dedication, showing up every day with a neatly pressed uniform and an unwavering tendency to go above and beyond the call of duty, Dorsey said. Those traits are documented in a series of commendation letters he received over the years, including several from Baton Rouge residents who wrote him personal thank-you notes.

"It is police officers like Officer Godawa that make me feel much safer on the streets of Baton Rouge," one woman wrote back in 1998, recounting how he stopped to help her after she ran out of gas on the freeway.

In 2005, a local attorney commended Godawa for how he handled a belligerent man yelling at him in Baton Rouge City Court.

"Most people would have escalated the situation by responding rashly or perhaps even violently," the lawyer wrote, describing how Godawa instead defused the situation and walked away, allowing another officer to step in.

"I was very impressed by the level head that this officer demonstrated," the letter says. "I have come to know that his name is Corporal Godawa. … He looks like he could lift a house and has slightly graying hair."

Another woman wrote in 2006 that his response to complaints about drivers repeatedly speeding down her street gave her a good impression of Baton Rouge, having recently moved here: "I am happy to say that your officer has already made me feel that we made the right choice settling where we have."

Dorsey said Godawa worked out regularly and stayed in great shape, which made his death from COVID even more unexpected.

"I want the world to know that we lost a gem when we lost Lt. Godawa," she said, her voice choking up. "He was so committed to this department and the people that worked under him. I hope he left here knowing how much he was loved."