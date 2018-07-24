Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Christopher Charbonnet, 37, 4990 Jamestown Ave., Baton Rouge, fifth-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, and possession or distribution of manufactured Schedule IV drugs.
- Jessie Nash, 43, 57772 Alexander Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.