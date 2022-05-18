BR.policesrt.072618 HS 106.JPG

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

One man accidentally shot another in the chest while playing with a handgun early Wednesday morning, killing him, Baton Rouge Police said.

Deangelo Coleman, 26, accidentally shot 23-year-old Kendrick Wilson in the chest around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in a home on St. Gerard Ave. off of Florida Blvd., BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Homicide detectives booked Coleman on a count of negligent homicide, McKneely said.

The shooting was the second in Baton Rouge to leave someone dead Wednesday morning.

Police also investigated the fatal drive-by shooting of an 18-year-old that occurred around 3 a.m. in the Sherwood Forest area, McKneely said in an earlier statement.

