One man accidentally shot another in the chest while playing with a handgun early Wednesday morning, killing him, Baton Rouge Police said.
Deangelo Coleman, 26, accidentally shot 23-year-old Kendrick Wilson in the chest around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in a home on St. Gerard Ave. off of Florida Blvd., BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Homicide detectives booked Coleman on a count of negligent homicide, McKneely said.
The shooting was the second in Baton Rouge to leave someone dead Wednesday morning.
Police also investigated the fatal drive-by shooting of an 18-year-old that occurred around 3 a.m. in the Sherwood Forest area, McKneely said in an earlier statement.