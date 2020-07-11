A teenage boy's body was recovered from the Amite River in Baton Rouge on Saturday morning after authorities spent hours the day before searching for him, according to a news release.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said emergency officials found the body around 9 a.m. Saturday, and they do not suspect foul play.

"Thankful for the men and women of so many partner agencies who worked tirelessly alongside the LPSO in an effort to provide closure for this family," Ard said in a statement. "Please keep this family in your thoughts & prayers."

+2 Officials suspend search of Amite River for missing teen, Livingston Parish Sheriff says Emergency officials have suspended the search of the Amite River after spending much of Friday afternoon and evening looking for a teenage boy…

Emergency officials began looking into a possible drowning of a teenage boy in the Amite River around 3 p.m. between Frenchman Road in East Baton Rouge Parish and Bowman Street in Livingston Parish.

Early reports said the juvenile jumped into the river and did not resurface.

The search was brought to a halt around 8 p.m. due to dangerous conditions related to debris and the river's current.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, East Side Fire Department, Denham Springs Police Department, District 4 Fire Department and Central Fire Department have been assisting in the search. Livingston officials said they have kept the teen's family informed on the case's developments.