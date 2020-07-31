Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Emmit Cazes, 28, 17379 Lavell Road, Pride, third-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and careless operation.
- Justin Deshotels, 38, 37268 Renaissance Drive, Prairieville, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and insurance required.
- Carruth Motichek, 51, 14640 Picou Road, Maurepas, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Timothy Prather, 21, 2415 Hillsdale Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.