A Baton Rouge man was arrested on vehicular homicide the day after he crashed his truck into a bridge on O'Neal Lane while intoxicated, killing his friend, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Carlos Ramos, 20, was speeding in his truck Friday evening on O'Neal Lane when he crashed at the Jones Creek Bridge, killing his friend who was with him in the vehicle, according to booking documents.
His friend has been identified by EBRSO as 19-year-old Eduardo Pardo.
Ramos later told deputies that he could not believe he had killed his friend and that "his life was over."
After the wreck, Ramos fled the scene because "he was scared" and was later apprehended by deputies, who found him hiding behind a business on O'Neal Lane.
Deputies transported Ramos to the hospital for injuries he sustained from the crash. Authorities noticed his eyes were red and glassy and that he smelled "faintly of an alcoholic beverage," according to documents. Witnesses at the scene of the crash reported seeing the truck weaving through traffic in a haphazard way prior to the crash.
Ramos admitted he had consumed at least two beers prior to driving. He consented to further chemical testing, documents say.
According to deputies, the truck was destroyed in the crash. Ramos had been driving at a speed of 55 to 60 mph, while the speed limit for the road was 40 mph.
Ramos was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison early Saturday morning on first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, driver's license required, felony hit and run and vehicular homicide.