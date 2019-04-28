A West Baton Rouge woman reported missing was found dead last night in a grave near her home, and authorities have arrested her son in connection with her death.
Joann W. Moore, 76, was last see Wednesday around 9 a.m. in the area of 3090 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen Port Allen.
On Saturday around 11 p.m., the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office found her body "in a shallow grave not far from her residence," and arrested her son, Louis W. Moore Jr., 44, and booked him into jail on a count of second-degree murder.
More details to come.