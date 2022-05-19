An Ascension Parish public works employee was arrested this week at work in a federal drug investigation and remained Thursday in parish jail without bail, authorities said.
Kelly Jones, 40, of Gonzales, has been booked on counts of conspiracy and of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a sheriff's spokesman said.
Parish government officials confirmed Jones is a parish employee but said he is not currently at work.
Sheriff's officials said the arrest is part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation to which sheriff's narcotic investigators were attached.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said Jones was picked up Tuesday at the parish Public Works building on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales.
Webre said none of the allegations against Jones involve him distributing drugs out of his parish truck or at work.
Brandon Gatlin, parish spokesman, said parish officials are currently investigating the incident and couldn't provide any further details Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the DEA in New Orleans didn't immediately return a message for comment Thursday.